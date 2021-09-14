Kazakhstan to Host 17th Eurasian Media Forum in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN – This year, the seventeenth Eurasian Media Forum (EAMF) will take place in the Nazarbayev Center in Nur-Sultan starting Sept. 15 and continuing through Sept. 17. The forum will proceed in a hybrid mode, both online and offline, due to the pandemic.

The forum includes panel discussions, masterclasses and roundtable discussions on the most relevant professional and regional issues of the day run by leading experts.

This time, participants will discuss questions related to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence, politics, economics, ecology, media, education and futurology.

Among the speakers are such international celebrities as Salah Khalil, founder of online learning platform Macat International Ltd from Egypt, US-based Ben Hammersley, prominent futurologist and writer, a renowned expert on emerging digital technologies, and Andrew Keen, a commentator on the Silicon Valley-based digital revolution. Additionally, Russia will be represented by popular political scholar and columnist Ekaterina Shulman, and the controversial co-founder of the Baza news publication and founder of the Mash telegram channel, Nikita Mogutin.

The forum is designed to foster open dialogue and support the development of Eurasian media. This mission remains unchanged to this day.

Every year delegates, including politicians, economists, public figures, scientists, entrepreneurs, journalists and Nobel Laureates, travel across the globe to participate in this event. Since the first forum in 2002, nearly 6,000 participants have attended the event, with over 600 delegates from over 60 countries taking part in 2019 alone, according to the forum organizers.