Kazakhstan Resumes Visa Free Regime with 30 Countries, Increases Air Travel

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan will resume a visa-free regime with 30 countries with a stable epidemiological situation and high vaccination rates starting next week on Sept. 27, announced Kazakhstan’s interdepartmental commission working to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection on Monday.

The list of countries includes Italy, Netherlands, France, Germany, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Poland Denmark, Chile, Hungary, Korea, Czech Republic, Bahrain, Qatar, Monaco, Cyprus, Iceland, Finland, Malta, Sweden, Portugal, Liechtenstein, Slovakia, Luxemburg, Canada, Singapore, and Belgium.

The commission also ruled that the increase of air travel start next week to 16 countries – resumed and increased air links with 16 countries – Russia, Turkey, the UAE, Uzbekistan, Germany, Maldives, Korea, Poland, Hungary, Italy, Czech Republic, Sri Lanka, China, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Azerbaijan.

As the epidemiological situation shows signs of improvement in Kazakhstan with daily cases peaking at 2,000 compared to nearly 7,000 daily cases in summer, the ease of restrictions comes as a major move towards the greater reopening of the country.

Kazakhstan suspended the unilateral visa-free regime for citizens of 57 countries, including citizens of the Swiss Confederation, back in April 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

The 72-hour visa-free regime for Chinese and Indian citizens transiting through Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau, Karaganda, and Taraz international airports was also suspended back then. The measures were scheduled to be kept in effect until Dec. 31, 2021.