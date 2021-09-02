Kazakhstan Orders Two Airbus Aircraft, Delivery Scheduled for 2024

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan has ordered two Airbus A400M aircraft for its Defense Ministry, reports the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development. The delivery of the first aircraft is scheduled for 2024.

Negotiations between Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov and Airbus Chief Operating Officer Alberto Gutiérrez concluded with the signing of a contract that also includes complete maintenance and training support.

The agreement also envisions the cooperation in maintenance and overhaul services as well as the creation of a local maintenance center.

“Cooperation with Airbus and the creation of a certified service and repair center for military and civil aircrafts produced by Airbus is a large-scale and mutually beneficial project that has long-term prospects. The service center will be able to cover the entire Central Asian region,” said Beibut Atamkulov.

Kazakhstan becomes the ninth operator along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Turkey, Belgium, Malaysia, and Luxembourg.

The Airbus A400M heavy-lift military transport aircraft is capable of performing tactical airlift missions, strategic airlift missions, and enables quick response to emergency situations. It comes with four unique Europrop International (EPI) TP400 turboprop engines that operate in opposite directions and offer a wide flight range in both speed and altitude.

“The A400M will become the cornerstone of Kazakhstan’s tactical and strategic airlifting operations,” said Michael Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defence and Space. “This new export contract brings the total number of A400M orders to 176 aircraft, a figure that we expect to increase in the near future. With more than 100 aircraft delivered and 100,000 flight hours in operation, the A400M has proven its capabilities, reaching a state of maturity that many potential customers were waiting for.”

Airbus Defense and Space specialists are expected to arrive in September this year to conduct a technical audit of the capabilities of Kazakhstan’s Aviation Industry.