Kazakhstan Launches Digital Government Office

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan launched its pilot Digital Government Office. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the office on Monday, Sept. 6, reports the Akorda press service.

The office includes the National Analytical Center, the Center of Digital Transformation, and the National Project Office.

Bagdat Musin, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, briefed the President and other senior officials on the main tasks and projects to be implemented by the office.

According to the minister, the office will be involved in a broad range of activities, including automation of primary analytics, preparation of forecasts and development scenarios, monitoring and identification of risks. Musin also presented the project on digital monitoring of the coverage and rates of vaccination within the country’s population.

The Center of Digital Transformation will be responsible for digitizing the country’s state bodies.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration presented the analytical platform on domestic and foreign trade that will enable online monitoring of food prices and the formation of forecast prices.

“First, a fundamentally new architecture of “digital government” has to be built. All IT initiatives of the public sector will be based exclusively on the new platform of the Kazakh state technical supervision. It will eliminate duplication, ineffective costs, and bureaucracy, 100% of public services will be available to citizens from smartphones. Secondly, we are launching a Digital Transformation Centre, where all business processes of government agencies will be revised and converted into a digital format,” said Tokayev in his Sept. 1 address to the nation.