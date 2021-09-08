Kazakh Government Adopts National Plan Following Tokayev’s Address to Nation

NUR-SULTAN – The government meeting chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin adopted a National Action Plan for the implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s plan, outlined in his address to the nation, the Prime Minister’s press service reports.

Minister of the National Economy Aset Irgaliev presented the plan, which consists of 102 points across seven areas and five initiatives.

“An important area of work for the government is to implement the initiatives of the head of state to improve the social well-being of our citizens, particularly ensuring the growth of real incomes by increasing wages, increasing the share of the private sector, and reducing the tax burden,” said Mamin.

First Phase

During the first phase, the plan is to implement 27 specific measures.

To facilitate business development, Kazakhstan’s Economy of Simple Things and Business Road Map programs will be continued in 2022 with one trillion tenge (US$2.3 billion) allocated for that purpose.

The ministry will develop a Concept of Public Finance Management to improve the efficiency of public finances, which will cover the management of fiscal policy, government debt, as well as the formation and use of funds of the National Fund that has accumulated the country’s oil revenues.

The plan also includes training at least 100,000 high-qualified IT professionals, raising the export of IT goods and services to US$500 million by 2025 and establishing the National Geological Service to provide comprehensive support to hydrocarbon investors.

Second Phase

The second phase focuses on healthcare and includes eight concrete actionable measures.

The government will purchase vaccines registered by the World Health Organization, as well as create the Center for Laboratory and Technical Testing of Medical Devices.

Third Phase

Education is the focus of the third phase. The 12 measures are focused on the improvement of quality of information systems, expanding opportunities for teachers’ professional development and expanding standard curriculums.

“The state will provide comprehensive support for talented children and teachers working directly with gifted children. Prizewinners of international olympiads will receive educational grants and one-time cash prizes,” the minister said.

The shortage of schools remains a problem in Kazakhstan. The government plans to build at least 1,000 schools by 2025.

Fourth Phase

The fourth direction includes fostering the development of tech-agglomerates, commissioning renewable energy sources, and the development of the regions.

“At least 2,400 megawatts of renewable energy will be commissioned with strategic investors. In the medium term, the plan is to connect the country’s 10 most polluted cities to gas and switch to alternative energy sources,” said Irgaliyev.

As part of the National Regional Development Project, within five years all cities and villages

will be provided with clean drinking water, he said.

Fifth Phase

The fifth area will include the development of a law on professional qualifications and a new Migration Policy Concept.

Sixth Phase

To implement the sixth direction, the government will develop a mechanism to support civic initiatives in rural areas, enshrine the norms of mandatory quota in the distribution of deputy mandates, tighten measures to combat corruption, and prepare amendments to the country’s Concept of Family and Gender Policy.

Seventh Phase

Promoting talented young people, and greater measures to support the creative industry are the focus of the proposed seventh phase of the plan.