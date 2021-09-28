IT Students Present Innovative New Project at Ecohackathon Competition in Almaty

NUR-SULTAN – The Eco Hackathon competition, organized by the Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan on Sept. 25-26 in Almaty, gathered around 70 Kazakh IT students and specialists to allow them to develop the best clean tech solutions for resolving climate issues.

Throughout the competition, the hackathon participants came up with innovative ideas and presented their projects in areas like digitalization, high technologies, green tech, green finance, clean tech, the fourth industrial revolution, climate change, new industries and sustainability.

They also received the assistance of technical industry and business experts, learned from the experience of successful start-up founders, and had training on waste management and recycling.

Among the 12 projects submitted at the Ecohackathon, the jury selected the three best teams: the Farmer team, the Lio team and the Ecomenu team.

The Farmer team promoted the project of food waste recycling into natural fertilizer in three stages: waste collection, its processing and providing a food waste collection service by selling the fertilizer.

The second team offered a mobile eco-app that helps complete personal goals as a calendar and rewards users with a planted tree for meeting those goals.

The last Ecomenu team designed a platform aimed at reducing paper menus and paper bills in restaurants, where restaurateurs can upload an electronic menu and visitors can see it by moving their phone camera over a QR code.

The Ecohackathon winners will get a study trip to Estonia this autumn to learn about the European experience in IT and start-ups .

“Estonia is one of the most digitalized countries in Europe and the world. I am glad that the winners will get acquainted with the Estonian ICT and startup community. IT is a great enabler of change and I hope that the best solutions that had been developed during the Hackathon will find a way to be implemented,” said Toomas Tirs, Estonian Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

The event also featured the digital art performance of Kazakh artist Alpamys Batyrov.