Red Wolf Can Be Found near Caspian Sea Shore (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – A video featuring a red wolf listed in the Red Book of Endangered Species was published by videographer from Fort-Shevchenko in the Mangistau region Meirambek Aralbayuly on his Instagram.

He captured the animal on a video using a drone.

“You can meet a friend when you are on vacation,” wrote Aralbayuly on his account.

According to the videographer, the female wolf apparently came to have a snack with the roaches washed up on the shore.

In 2018, red wolves attacked people in the village of Atash.

The footage shows that the wolf was wary of the drone that flew up and moved away every time it tried to fly closer.

The red wolf is the only species of the Cuon alpinus. A rare species is listed in the IUCN Red Book as a Critically Endangered species.