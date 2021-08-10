President Tokayev Congratulates Olympic Athletes

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the athletes who took part in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Eight athletes won bronze medals and the country took 83rd position in the team classification. Overall, 97 athletes in 27 sports represented Kazakhstan at the Olympics.

“I thank the athletes who showed their skills and their will to win. This is an impressive result of their training. However, the final result of the national team does not demonstrate the sports potential of Kazakhstan and the financing that the country allocates for sports,” the President wrote on his Twitter.

Tokayev said that urgent, effective reforms in sports are necessary. The development of children’s sports is also important.

The medal winners of the Olympics are Eldos Smetov (judo), Igor Son (weightlifting), Zulfiya Chinshanlo (weightlifting), Kamshybek Kunkabayev and Saken Bibossinov (boxing), Nurislam Sanayev (wrestling), Darkhan Assadilov and Sofya Berultseva (karate).

According to Vesti.kz, the performance of the national boxing team became the main disappointment. Kazakhstan’s national boxing team for the first time in its history failed to win gold medals at the Olympics.

The weightlifters and karate players fought hard until the last gasp.

The karate athletes made history. This sport was first introduced as part of the Olympic program. The bronze medals of Assadilov and Berultseva are the starting point and the first chapter in the history of karate. The Kazakh team confirmed its level and place among world leaders.