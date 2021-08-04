People With Disabilities in Kazakhstan Now Receive Assistance Through Social Services Platform

NUR-SULTAN – More than 16,000 people with special needs received prosthetic and orthopedic care services through the website of social services, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

The platform includes services such as the provision of prostheses, walkers, canes, crutches, orthopedic shoes, bandages, corsets, braces, recliners, head supports, instep supports, treatment belts, children’s preventive pants and other services.

The platform allows people to choose independently a manufacturer and a service provider. Then he or she confirms the choice with the electronic digital signature of the service recipient. A resident with reduced mobility can receive an order by delivery or by self-pickup.

In addition to prosthetic and orthopedic services on the portal, people can apply for deaf-technical, typhlo-technical and hygiene products, as well as wheelchairs.

Since the beginning of this year, more than 113,000 people with disabilities have received technical means of rehabilitation through this website, more than 6,000 sign language services provided , more than 31,000 individual assistant services, about 36,000 sanatorium treatments and more than 122,000 people placed orders for guaranteed social packages.

From Dec. 29, 2020, on the eGov.kz portal, it became possible to submit an electronic application for the provision of public services from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population. Since that time, more than 110,500 documents have been drawn up through the e-government portal for rehabilitation means and services.

The introduction of the automated portal for social services is envisaged within the framework of the National Plan for Ensuring the Rights and Improving the Quality of Life of Persons with Disabilities.