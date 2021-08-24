New Terminal at Dostyk Station Increases Cargo Traffic through Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – The Dostyk Trans Terminal will significantly increase its cargo traffic capacity by 2022, reported the press service of the PTC Cargo company.

The terminal, which was launched more than two months ago on the Chinese border at Dostyk-Alashankou, plans to form and send up to 12 container trains.

The managing company of the terminal is PTC Cargo, the Kazakh transport-logistic forwarding agent company. Starting from June, more than 200 international trains including 11,000 large capacity containers are shipped by PTC Cargo. The main cargo directions are China-Europe-China, China-Central Asian Countries, China-Russia.

“Seventy percent of container traffic between China and Europe passes through the Dostyk station. The majority of cargo is accepted by the Dostyk Trans Terminal container port. Increasing Kazakh transit potential is one of the main goals of the country and we take all measures to fully implement it,” said Shyngys Tuleushin, General Manager of PTC Cargo.

Recently, PTC Cargo has become a partner of the Eurasian railway alliance, the largest united transport-logistic company. The alliance is formed by the Kazakh, Russian and Belarus railway administrations.

“Models of multimodal services are developed within the PTC Cargo growth,” noted Tuleushin. The company offers container trains shipping by alternative routes to Europe and suggests developed service through border points in Izov/Slawkow (Poland), Chop/Batevo/Budapest (Hungary). One-way service is offered as well as round trips.