Majority of COVID-19 Cases, Severe Course of Infection in Kazakhstan Among Unvaccinated Population

NUR-SULTAN – Unvaccinated population accounts for the majority of coronavirus cases and severe course of the infection, said Kazakh Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoy at a government meeting on Tuesday, reports the Kazakh Prime Minister’s press service.

97.5 percent of cases since Feb. 1 are among the unvaccinated population. People who did not vaccinate are also at higher risk of severe infection. 95 percent of patients in intensive care and those connected to medical ventilators did not have the vaccination.

The government continues to encourage its people to get a jab against the coronavirus infection. As of today, 5,070,640 received a full vaccination course in Kazakhstan. Around 6.4 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

Vaccination rates are highest in the cities of Shymkent, Almaty, and Nur-Sultan, as well as in Turkistan, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Akmola and Atyrau regions.

Mangistau region, however, demonstrates slow vaccination rates.

“I once again want to tell those who have not yet been vaccinated to make the right decision and get vaccinated. This will allow us all to preserve not only our health but also the health of our loved ones and colleagues,” said Tsoy.

He said that there are nearly 1.4 million doses of the first component and 940,000 doses of the second component

Overall, as of Aug. 24, Kazakhstan had 748,851 coronavirus cases and 67,870 cases of coronavirus pneumonia. All regions except the Turkistan Region, remain in the red zone.

“Over the past two weeks, there has been a gradual decrease in the number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan. Over this period, the incidence rate has decreased by 10 percent,” said Tsoy.

Infectious disease beds are occupied by 49 percent and intensive care beds – 46 percent. The high occupancy rate of infectious disease beds is in the Aktobe Region – 68 percent, in the country’s largest city of Almaty – 61 percent and in the Almaty Region – 59 percent.

The ministry has also updated its epidemiological scenarios. Under the pessimistic scenario, the average daily number of registered cases in September would be up to 6,300 and up to 2,400 cases in October.

Under the realistic scenario, there would be up to 5,300 cases in September and up to 1,800 cases in October.

“Under the optimistic scenario, up to 4,200 cases in September and up to 1,300 cases per day in October,” Tsoy said.