Kuryk Seaport Plans to Increase Shipment Capacity

NUR-SULTAN – The management of the Kuryk seaport announced plans to add 1.5-2 million tons of cargo to the port’s capacity by 2022-2023, reported the port’s press service.

“The projects will be implemented with investors who see great potential in this area,” said General Director of Kuryk seaport Serik Akhmetov on Aug 1.

The port, on the Caspian Sea in the Mangystau region, was put into service in December 2016 and began operating the following March. Kuryk has subsequently become a key component in the country’s transformation into a Eurasian continental transport and logistics hub.

The capacity of the railway berth is 4.1 million tons per year. The average full processing cycle of a ferry is 6-8 hours for a single – tier ferry, and 10-12 hours for a two – tier ferry, which allows for the processing of up to 5-8 ferries per day. The ferries can accommodate up to 54 railway cars.

The processing of cargo flow operates through the single window principle.

The port management also spoke about the operation of car – ferry lines on the Kuryk – Iranian ports – Kuryk route. This May, the new Azerbaijan ferry of the Ro-Pax type made its first ship call to the port on the Alat – Kuryk route. These new Ro-Pax vessels have a larger cargo capacity than the existing ferries on the Caspian Sea.

The seaport is located on the east coast of the Caspian Sea. It is in a natural bay south of Aktau port which provides favourable weather conditions for loading and unloading, particularly rail cars’ operations. Kuryk focuses on the shipment of grain, oil products, fertilisers, chemicals and other types of cargo.