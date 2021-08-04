Kazakhstan’s Population Reaches 19 Million

NUR-SULTAN – The population of Kazakhstan has reached 19 million people. This was announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Aug.3.

“In the year of the 30th anniversary of Independence, the population of Kazakhstan reached a historic milestone. Zhaniya Azamatkyzy from the Almaty region became Kazakhstan’s 19-millionth citizen. The girl is the fourth child in her family. I congratulate the parents and all Kazakh people on this event,” the President wrote on his Twitter.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms, the 19 millionth citizen was born on June 20. Azamatkyzy Zhaniya was identified as the 19 millionth citizen of the country. According to the birth certificate, her parents live in the village of Chapayevo in the Almaty region.

The determination of the date of birth was carried out considering all demographic events including natural growth (the difference between the number of births and the number of deaths over a certain period) and the migration balance (the difference between the number of immigrants for a certain period and the number of emigrants). The candidacy was determined regardless of place of residence.

Over the years of independence, the population increased by 2.5 million people (15.5 percent) and, as of July 1, reached 19 million people.