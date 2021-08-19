Kazakhstan Continues to Closely Follow Development of Situation in Afghanistan

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan expressed its support for the United Nations Security Council’s statement on the establishment of a new Afghan government through inclusive negotiations, reported on Aug.19 the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Kazakhstan is closely following the development of the situation in Afghanistan… Kazakhstan calls on all parties to ensure the peaceful transfer of power for internal stabilization,” reads the statement.

Earlier, the Kazakh Ministry of Defense reported that 42 passengers, who were evacuated from Afghanistan, arrived on military transport aircraft C-295 of the Air Force of Kazakhstan in Almaty on Aug. 18. The list of passengers includes 25 Kazakh citizens – 15 adults and 10 children, and employees of the Embassy of Kazakhstan.

Some 14 citizens of Kyrgyzstan (at the request of the Kyrgyz side), a Russian citizen and a Lithuanian citizen, who sought assistance to depart the country, were also evacuated from Afghanistan.

On Wednesday President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide assistance to ensure the safe return of ethnic Kazakhs from Afghanistan. This was announced by spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadiyarov.

According to the ministry, approximately 200 ethnic Kazakhs live in Afghanistan. Ethnic Kazakhs who seek evacuation are citizens of Afghanistan. The legal procedures are required for their return, explained the spokesperson.

The issue is under special control of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Kabul.

Earlier this week, President Tokayev instructed the government to continue monitoring the development of the situation in Afghanistan, which is extremely important for making decisions regarding further cooperation with this country.