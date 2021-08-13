Kazakh President to Pay State Visit to Republic of Korea Aug. 16-17

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official state visit to the Republic of Korea on Aug. 16-17 at the invitation of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, reported President’s Spokesperson Berik Uali.

During the visit, high-level negotiations to discuss the prospects for further development of the strategic partnership between the two countries are on the agenda.

It is expected that a joint statement will be made and intergovernmental documents signed following the talks.

Meetings with the heads of the leading Korean companies and political figures are also scheduled. Agreements for the implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan are expected to be signed.

President Tokayev will also take part in the opening of the monument dedicated to Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic early in 2020, this will be President Tokayev’s first international state visit outside of Central Asia. This May, President Tokayev paid an official visit to Tajikistan and a working visit to Turkmenistan in August.