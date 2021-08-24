Kazakh President Takes Part in CSTO Collective Security Council Meeting

NUR-SULTAN – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in an extraordinary session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization on Monday, Aug. 23, Akorda reported. The meeting was held in the format of a video conference.

The heads of the countries exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the security of the CSTO member states, and also discussed the development of measures aimed at preventing challenges and threats in the Central Asian region.

President Tokayev focused on the need to prevent risks, including the spread of terrorism and extremism, the growth of illegal trafficking in weapons and drugs, illegal migration, the influx of refugees, and the penetration of destructive elements into the region.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed a number of measures designed to strengthen the collective security system and the operational actions of the CSTO.

He also drew attention to preventing a humanitarian and food crisis in Afghanistan.

President of Tajikistan, Chairman of the CSTO Collective Security Council Emomali Rahmon, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Secretary General of the CSTO Stanislav Zas attended the meeting.

The next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be held on Sept. 16 in Dushanbe.