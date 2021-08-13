Kazakh Helicopters Participate in Extinguishing Forest Fires in Turkey (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – Two helicopters from Kazakhstan have started extinguishing forest fires in the south-west of Turkey, the Ministry for Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan reported.

Kazakh aircraft performed 45 cycles of water discharge, a total of 180 tons. All in all, the professional crew spent more than 10 hours in the sky.

Earlier it was reported that they had to overcome more than 4,500 kilometers, flying over the Caspian Sea and crossing the Caucasus Mountains, despite adverse weather conditions.

“The adjacent territory of the city of Dalaman, where our aircraft are concentrated, remains an uncontrolled fire area,” the ministry said in a statement.

Work on extinguishing the fires continues.

On the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on August 7, two Mi-8 helicopters of the AMT of Kazaviaspas JSC with spillway devices and 16 rescuers were sent to Turkey to help extinguish forest fires.

On August 11, the group of the Ministry for Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan consisting of 16 rescuers and two helicopters of the Kazakh assembly Mi-8 AMT of Kazaviaspas JSC arrived in the city of Dalaman.