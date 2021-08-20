Kazakh Fire Rescue Group Complete Mission in Turkey

NUR-SULTAN – The rescuers of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations have completed their mission on extinguishing wildfires in Turkey.

They conducted operations with crews from Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Poland, Austria, the United States, Belarus, Iran, Spain and Switzerland.

The fires have been completely eliminated in the city of Dalaman within eight days.

The special group performed 80 cycles of water discharge into the fires with a total volume of more than 300 tons.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to provide assistance in extinguishing forest fires in Turkey on Aug.7. Two Mi-8 helicopters of the AMT of Kazaviaspas JSC with spillway devices and 16 rescuers were sent to Dalaman.