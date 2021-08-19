Kazakh Capital Joins Global C40 Women4Climate Mentorship Program

NUR-SULTAN – Nur-Sultan has become the 17th city in the world and the first in the CIS and Central Asia that joined the C40 Women4Climate Mentorship Program, the city’s administration reported.

The program aims to share knowledge and experiences with the next generation of women leaders in the field of climate issues. Ten women will work with mentors, and women leaders from various areas of the private and public sector as part of the project.

The application form for participation in the mentoring program was opened on Aug.17, 2021 on www.c40.org website.

The mayor of Nur-Sultan, Altay Kulginov, noted that the launch of the program couldn’t have been more timely. “ Ensuring sustainable development is one of our priorities. We are working to create a pedestrian-friendly environment to reduce car use in the capital. We observe positive results from this initiative as renewed public spaces become popular in the city,” he said.

The mentoring program supports cities in engaging women and helping to accelerate local projects and decision processes that help prioritize sustainable development and climate change prevention measures in the city. Successful projects will ensure inclusive results for all people.

In addition to mentoring, the program also supports women in expanding their knowledge of the climate change issues and improves their leadership skills through distance learning and networking opportunities.

Jane Lumumba, the head of global leadership of C40 Cities, said that Nur-Sultan, as one of the fastest growing cities in Central Asia, has an opportunity to support economic growth with inclusive action to address the climate crisis.

Mentoring programs have also been launched in Addis Ababa, Auckland, Barcelona, ​​Freetown, Lisbon, Lima, London, Mexico City, Montreal, New Orleans, Paris, Quito, Tel Aviv Jaffa, Sydney, Toronto and Vancouver.