Kazakh Aviation Issues New Flight Restrictions over Afghanistan

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh Aviation Administration issued new flight restrictions taking into account the situation in Afghanistan, reported Aug. 18 the press service of the committee.

There are risks and threats influencing safety of passengers as well as of aircrafts in the course of flights on the territory of Afghanistan and over its airspace, it said.

Regular, cargo and charter air transportation flights on the territory of Afghanistan and over its airspace have been suspended until the current situation stabilizes.

As of Aug.17, regular international flights are operated between 16 countries on 45 routes with a frequency of 202 flights per a week. The list of the most frequent flights includes Turkey (54 flights per week), the United Arab Emirates (31 flights per week), and Uzbekistan (36 flights per week), the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development reported.

Flights are also operated to Russia (10 flights per week), Georgia (20 flights per week), Kyrgyzstan (9 flights per week), Belarus (8 flights per week), Ukraine (8 flights per week), Germany (9 flights per week), Tajikistan (2 flights per week), South Korea (3 flights per week), Egypt (2 charter flights per week), Netherlands (1 flight per week), Montenegro (7 flights per week), Poland (1 flight per week) and Armenia (1 flight per week).