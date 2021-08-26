Global Goals Exhibit Opens at Nur-Sultan’s Airport

NUR-SULTAN – The exhibition featuring art installations devoted to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was opened on Aug.18 at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International airport in the Kazakh capital, reported the Institute of Economic Research.

The SDGs also known as the Global Goals, were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

The art installations demonstrate all seventeen sustainable development goals, their significance, and a range of problems and solutions. Installations were made by Aygerim Akenova, the Kazakh Eco designer, for the first regional summit on “SDG finance”.

“Sustainable development is possible if three factors are balanced: economic growth, social responsibility and environmental balance… All SDGs installations have deep meaning that are related to our history, challenges of the modern world. I believe that a SDG exhibit opening its doors is a great start for our further steps towards sustainable development,” said Baurzhan Mukan, the Deputy Chairman of Institute of Economic Research at the opening of the exhibition.

Mukan said that the exhibition is also important as it is taking place in the year of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, and the 60th anniversary of the Institute for Economic Research and the 90th anniversary of the International Airport.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Deputy Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Vitaly Vremish noted that the pandemic and climate change highlight the links between the environmental, economic and social dimensions of sustainable development. In this light, it is important for the government, private sector, civil society and people to work together for a better future.

The exhibition was organized as part of a joint project between Nursultan Nazarbayev International airport and the Institute of Economic Research with the support of the UNDP.