Domestic Airlines Carry Nearly 4 million Passengers in First Half of 2021

NUR-SULTAN – Domestic airlines carried nearly 4 million passengers in the first half of 2021, on Aug. 2 the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development reported.

The country observed a significant decrease in the number of passenger traffic a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, domestic airlines carried 5.2 million passengers, which is 27 percent lower than in 2019.

“According to forecasts for domestic airlines, which include Air Astana, Scat, Qazaq Air and FlyArystan national carriers, the total number of passenger traffic is expected to increase to 9 million passengers by the end of this year. It is reported that this year the number of passenger traffic will exceed 7.2 million compared to 2019,” reads the release.

Despite the challenging year, the FlyArystan company shows an annual growth in the number of passengers. The air company carried 1.4 million passengers in 2020 and more than million people in the first half of 2021.

As of July 22, regular international flights are operated between 16 countries on 44 routes with a frequency of 184 flights per week. The list of the most frequent flights includes Turkey (52 flights per week), the United Arab Emirates (31 flights per week), and Uzbekistan (32 flights per week).

Flights are also operated to Russia (10 flights per week), Georgia (12 flights per week), Kyrgyzstan (9 flights per week), Belarus (8 flights per week), Ukraine (5 flights per week), Germany (9 flights per week), Tajikistan (2 flights per week), South Korea (2 flights per week), Egypt (2 charter flights per week), Netherlands (1 flight per week), Montenegro (7 flights per week), Poland (1 flight per week) and Armenia (1 flight per week).