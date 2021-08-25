2021 Summer Paralympic Games Kicks Off in Tokyo

The 16th Summer Paralympic Games started on Aug. 24 and will continue through Sept. 5. Twenty-five Kazakh athletes from seven sporting events will take part in the games. This is a record number of participants in the history of independent Kazakhstan.

Overall, the participants of the Paralympic Games will compete for 539 medal sets in 22 sporting events.

The Paralympic national team of Kazakhstan went to Japan on August 20, reported the National Paralympic Committee.

The list of athletes include Siyazbek Daliyev, Nurali Sovetkanov, Zulfiya Gabidulina, Roman Agalakov, Aliya Rahimbekova, Nurdaulet Zhumagali, Yerzhan Salimgereev (para swimming), Dastan Mukashbekov, Saltanat Abilhasymkyzy (para track & field), Zhanbota Amanzhol, Zarina Baibatina, Daulet Temirzhan, Dayana Fedosova, Anuar Sariyev, Galymjan Smagululy (para judo), Spatay Bibarys (paracanoe), Nurlan Dombayev, Nyshan Omirali, Kamilya Dosmalova (para taekwondo), David Degterev, Raushan Koyshybayeva, Rahmedjan Hamaev, Gulbanu Abdyhalykova, Alina Solodukhina (para powerlifting) and Aisulu Jumabaeva (para-shooting).

“Before departure, all athletes underwent a two-week quarantine and final competitions in Almaty and Almaty region. Last days before the games they spent in isolation without direct contact,” said Erlan Suleimenov, General Secretary of the National Paralympic Committee.

Kazakh athletes have won seven medals in swimming, six medals in judo, five medals in powerlifting, three medals in Taekwondo, among others.

The International Paralympic Committee granted another medal to Kazakh para-judoman Erlan Utepov (100 kg). Erlan is an international master of judo, and the winner of the 2019 Asian and Oceania Championships.