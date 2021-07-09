UNRCCA, Central Asian Foreign Ministers Discuss Current Situation in Afghanistan

NUR-SULTAN – The foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries expressed their commitment to regional cooperation and support for the people of Afghanistan at the July 7 meeting dedicated to the Afghan peace process and discussing the impact of the withdrawal of international forces.

The event was initiated by the United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) in partnership with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.

Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia, Head of UNRCCA Natalia Gherman said that “we are holding this ministerial meeting at a decisive time for Afghanistan and the entire region. She noted that the Central Asian states reflect the approach of solidarity and commitment to peace and prosperity of Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Haneef Atmar reconfirmed the commitment of his country to the peace process and thanked his Central Asian counterparts and the UN for mobilizing support towards this goal.

The ministers confirmed that the existing and planned infrastructure projects and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan will be further developed.

The achievements reached by Afghanistan in education for girls, women and minority rights during the last two decades were also highlighted by the participants of the event.

Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan Talgat Kaliyev said that Kazakhstan closely monitors the military-political situation in Afghanistan. The efforts to establish a constructive dialogue with the Taliban are of great importance for the government of Afghanistan and the international community.

Ambassador Kaliyev said that the parties will have to return to negotiation talks since the need to create an inclusive government remains relevant. The UN plays an important role in the peace process and in the coordination of the regional and international response towards Afghanistan.