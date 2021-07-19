Number of Tourists in Kazakhstan Increased by 10% in 2021 As Domestic Air Travel Grows Dramatically

NUR-SULTAN – The number of tourists in Kazakhstan increased by 10.4 percent reaching 931,100 people over the year, reported ranking.kz on July 16.

Kazakh national air carrier Air Astana also reported positive dynamics so far this year with a $91.9 million profit. This constitutes a drastic recovery for the company compared to last year’s $9.9 million losses during the same period.

Passenger traffic increased by 91 percent reaching 2.97 million people. The domestic air travel market grew by 125 percent making up 2.5 million passengers out of the total passenger traffic in the country.

“The two brands, Air Astana and our LCC FlyArystan, have both performed well on domestic routes. Strong market growth and a preference for air travel over long rail journeys have transformed Kazakhstan into the world’s fastest growing domestic market, with 31 percent passenger growth over 2019, undoubtedly stimulated by FlyArystan’s ultra-low fares,” noted President and CEO of Air Astana Peter Forester.

As for international travel, during the first quarter of 2021, the number of both inbound and outbound tourists in the country decreased significantly compared to the same period last year by 6.4 and 3.3 times respectively.

The number of tourist accommodations available in Kazakhstan increased by 1.6 percent up to 3,539 this year.