New Water Supply System in Turkistan Fully Provides Whole City With Drinking Water

NUR-SULTAN – The construction of a water supply system that will fully provide the city with centralized drinking water has been completed in Turkistan on July 12, reported the press service of the Turkistan Region akimat (regional administration).

As of today, only 20 percent of Turkistan’s population has access to drinking water. With the new system, drinking water will be available for every resident with a capacity to cover the water needs of 200,000 people.

A large automated water supply complex is now fully equipped with modern technology and energy-saving high-tech installations.

During the construction of the new facility, more than 25,000 kilometers of pipes were laid and 5,000 cubic meters of tanks were additionally built at the central reservoir of Turkistan. Sewerage was connected to all old and new buildings in the city.

The water supply system utilizes powerful pumps that receive water from a depth of several meters through wells and transfer it to the main mechanism which sterilizes the water and sends it to the residents.

The new infrastructure comes at the next stage of Turkistan’s urban development, as the city is quickly becoming a new center of international tourism in the country.