Kazakhstan’s Trade with Central Asia Reaches $4.6 Billion in 2020, Says Kazakh Minister

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the Central Asian countries amounted to US$4.6 billion in 2020, said Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov at a July 13 press briefing.

Kazakhstan’s largest trade partner in the region is Uzbekistan. In 2020, Kazakhstan’s exports made nearly $2.1 billion, including wheat, oil, and metal products. Kazakhstan’s biggest imports within the region also come from Uzbekistan, reaching $783.1 million in 2020.

In four months of 2021, trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan totaled $1.2 billion, 41.3 percent more than the previous year. Exports from Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan also grew 54 percent reaching $899.2 million.

“We supply around $800 million to Tajikistan – wheat, natural gas, oil products, and coal. And $562 million to Kyrgyzstan. We import textiles, construction materials, and, of course, seasonal fruit and vegetable products,” said Sultanov.

In four months of 2021, trade between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan amounted to $335.9 million, a 17.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2020.

Kazakhstan mostly imports fruits and vegetables, bread and confectionery as well as mineral water.

In June, Sultanov and his delegation made a working trip to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, where Kazakh businesses signed six contracts worth $3 million for the pilot supply of products.

The sides also discussed the establishment of trade routes to facilitate regional trade.

“The main thing is our mutual desire to work together and address any problems that arise. We are not talking only about imports. Local suppliers asked us to organize the delivery of Kazakh products that were in demand,” wrote Sultanov on his social media account.