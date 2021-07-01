Kazakhstan Makes Gains in 2020 UN Global Cybersecurity Index Report

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan has been ranked 31st out of 182 countries in the 2020 Global Cybersecurity Index by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nation’s (UN) information and communication technologies initiative, reported the press service of the ITU on June 28.

Kazakhstan now occupies the second position in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region after Russia. It was previously ranked 40th in the 2019 report. In 2020, the country managed to improve its rank by nine positions.

The ITU report highlighted the cooperative and technical measures as areas of Kazakhstan’s strength and capacity development as an area for potential growth in the country.

The UN initiative’s Global Cybersecurity Index was created in 2015 in order to measure the commitment of the countries to cybersecurity, help them identify areas of improvement and raise awareness on the state of cybersecurity worldwide.

The five pillars of the index include legal, technical, organizational, capacity development and cooperation measures.