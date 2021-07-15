Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Zhambyl Region Host Two-Thirds of Foreign Companies Operating in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – Two-thirds of the 29,700 foreign enterprises registered in Kazakhstan are located in three regions, including the Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Zhambyl region, according to data released by the Kazakh Bureau of National Statistics on July 12.

20,564 out of 29,700 foreign companies are currently actively operating in the country, which is 11.6 percent more compared to last year.

Almaty hosts 8,914 foreign companies, which constitute a 10.4 percent share of all enterprises operating in the megalopolis.

The Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan has 3,701 foreign enterprises, which is 6.2 percent of all operating companies in the capital.

739 non-domestic businesses are based in Shymkent, the third largest city in the country. They comprise 5 percent of the total number of companies in the city.

The highest concentration of foreign companies in Kazakhstan is observed in the Zhambyl region, where there are 1,120 foreign businesses and their share of all operating enterprises in the region is 10.8 percent.

The number of foreign companies in the country increased by 8.4 percent over the past year. More than 29,200 companies are small foreign enterprises that grew by 8.5 percent since last year.

Another 246 registered foreign companies belong to medium-sized legal entities, the number of which decreased by 6.1 percent. There are 199 large foreign companies currently operating in the country, which constitutes 2.1 percent growth from the previous year.

The share of foreign companies in the total number of registered enterprises in Kazakhstan has slightly increased over the year from 6.1 to 6.3 percent.

The highest concentration of foreign companies is observed in the mining industry (9.4 percent), as well as in trade and car repair (9.3 percent) and the hotel, restaurant, and catering segment (9.3 percent).

The smallest number of non-domestic enterprises is found in the sphere of public administration, defense and social security (0.03 percent), agriculture, forestry and fishery (1.3 percent) and education (1.7 percent).

Back in April, the Kazakh Ministry of Labor and Social Protection also reported that 14,794 foreign citizens are engaged in labor activity on the territory of the country.