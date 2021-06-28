Rural Elections to be Held on July 25 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – The elections of more than 700 rural akims (governors) will be held nationwide on July 25, reported Aide to the Kazakh President Erlan Karin.

“In a number of regions, the dates for elections have been determined. The elections of remaining akims of rural districts will be held after the expiration of their terms of office,” Karin wrote on his Telegram channel.

On September 1, 2020, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed an initiative to hold elections for the rural akims.

“This is a key initiative as part of the presidential package of political reforms has moved to the implementation stage. Therefore, the upcoming direct elections of rural akims is a major event, which marks a completely new stage of political modernization,” explained Karin.

On May 25, President Tokayev signed legislative acts providing amendments to the legislation on the introduction of direct elections of akims. On June 5, new norms of electoral legislation came into force. “As a result, this initiative was implemented in less than a year,” he added.

Ten laws have already been adopted as part of President Tokayev’s political reforms. Some laws are planned to be adopted by the end of the year.

The Kazakh President has also signed the amendments to the decree “On approval of the Model regulations of the maslikhat (local executive body)” on June 25th, according to the Akorda.

According to these amendments, the local executive bodies can consider a vote of no confidence on akims based on:

-a double non-approval of the reports submitted by the governors to the maslikhats

-an initiation of the local community regarding dismissal of the governor of a town, a village, or a rural district.