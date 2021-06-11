More International Destinations Open Up to Kazakh Travelers

NUR-SULTAN – The Polish airline LOT Polish Airlines has resumed its flights between Warsaw and Nur-Sultan from June 10 with a frequency of one flight per week, according to the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee.

Warsaw Chopin Airport is included in the group of the so-called transfer airports suitable for quick and smooth handling of passengers in transit.

The national low-cost airline Fly Arystan has launched a new international flight from Turkistan to Bishkek from May 31.

Starting from May 22, Turkish Airlines launched flights from Turkistan to Istanbul.

Kazakhstan’s national air carrier Air Astana currently operates direct regular flights to Seoul, Dubai, Frankfurt, Kyiv, Istanbul, Antalya, Tashkent, Bishkek, Moscow, Tbilisi, Batumi, Dushanbe and Podgorica.

All the flights are operated in strict compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements and in accordance with the schedule published on the airline’s website.

Kazakh Citizens Can Now Travel to EAEU Member States through Travel COVID-Free App

Traveling without the COVID (Travel COVID-Free) app is now available for Kazakh citizens, reported Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin.

The mobile app now allows users to enter Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Passengers traveling to these countries and in the opposite direction are allowed to cross the state border if they have a negative coronavirus result. The test should be done up to 72 hours before the flight.

Now passengers have the opportunity to present the result of the Covid-19 test on their mobile app as a QR code and present it at the border crossing.

The app contains a list of accredited laboratories for testing. The person who passed the test does not need to return to the medical facility to receive a paper certificate. The laboratory will transfer its results to the system, and they will be displayed in the app.

The developers suggest that the app will have information about the vaccination and the number of antibodies in the body in the future.

The app is available on iOS or Android systems.