Kazakhstan Enters Green Zone as Epidemiological Situation Improves

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan has entered the low-risk green zone as the epidemiological situation improves in the country. Only two regions – the capital city Nur-Sultan and the Karaganda Region – are left in the high-risk red zone.

Almaty city as well as Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, and the Pavlodar regions are in the yellow zone, while Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanai, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkistan, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the green zone.

Over the past day, the nation reported 989 new cases bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 395,064. There have also been 55,804 coronavirus pneumonia cases that show coronavirus symptoms, but are not clinically confirmed as COVID-19.

Since the first case in March last year, both coronavirus and coronavirus pneumonia killed 7,465 people, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Healthcare.

24,600 people, including 23,703 coronavirus patients and 897 coronavirus pneumonia patients, continue receiving treatment and 8,724 of them in hospitals. 78 patients are connected to a medical ventilator.

“As a whole, there is a reduction in the incidence of coronavirus infection. The number of reported cases in the last week decreased from 15,000 to 12,000 cases or 21 percent compared to last week. Overall, over the past month, the incidence decreased 1.6 times,” said Kazakh Minister of Healthcare Alexey Tsoy at last week’s government meeting.

He said that the situation shows signs of improvement after several regions left the red zone, but the officials should remain cautious and focused on accelerating vaccine rollout and continuing awareness-raising campaigns among the population.