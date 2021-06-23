Hungary Becomes First Country in EU to Recognize Kazakhstan’s Vaccination Passports

NUR-SULTAN – Hungary became the first country in the European Union to recognize Kazakhstan’s vaccine passports, said Deputy State Secretary of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade András Baranyi during his meeting with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov in Budapest on June 22, reports the Kazakh Foreign Ministry press service.

Vaccination passports have become part of the new normality as countries are steadily reopening and flights resuming.

Vaccination passports are granted to all citizens who passed a full vaccination course. Citizens access their vaccination certificates through an electronic government website or mobile application that displays information in three languages, the type of vaccine and the dates.

Having the document, the citizens of Kazakhstan will be exempted from COVID-19 restrictive measures, avoiding PCR tests and isolation upon arrival. The same will apply to the citizens of Hungary when they visit Kazakhstan.

“Mutual recognition is an important step towards opening the borders and resuming direct flights between Budapest and Nur-Sultan,” said the press service.

Along with Hungary, Kazakhstan’s vaccine passports are recognized in Mongolia and Thailand.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry continues working with all partner countries on mutual recognition of vaccines, as well as vaccination passports.

Kazakhstan has also been working with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to make the country’s vaccination passport recognized by the international organization.