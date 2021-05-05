More International Airlines Reopen Flights to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – Air Arabia and Lufthansa are among the latest airlines resuming their flights to Kazakhstan.

Lufthansa resumed the flights on May 2 with a flight along the Frankfurt-Nur-Sultan-Almaty route.

Frankfurt to Almaty flights will be operated on Mondays and Saturdays landing at Nur-Sultan’s international airport, and a non stop direct flight on Thursdays. Direct flights from Almaty to Frankfurt will be operated on Tuesdays and Sundays and on Fridays with a stopover in Nur-Sultan.

Lufthansa, whose losses in 2020 amounted to 6.6 billion euros ($7.9 billion), suspended its flights to Kazakhstan in March 2020, when the first coronavirus case was reported in the country.

“The desire for travel is unbroken among people worldwide. Where restrictions are relaxed or eliminated, bookings rapidly increase,” said the company in a statement.

The same day, on May 2, Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier Fly Arystan launched a flight on a new route to Kutaisi in Georgia from Kazakhstan’s Atyrau. The flights are also available from the cities of Nur-Sultan and Aktau.

Starting from May 21, Air Arabia will also resume flights to Almaty from Sharjah, according to the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee. The flights will be operated three times per week.