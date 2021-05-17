Kazakhstan’s Population Reaches 18.94 Million

NUR-SULTAN – The population of Kazakhstan, as of April 1, 2021, amounted to 18.94 million people having increased by 250,200 or 1.3 percent from last year, according to a report by the Kazakh Bureau of the National Statistics Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms released May 14.

The urban population constitutes the majority with 11.204 million (59.2 percent), while the rural population constitutes 7,735 million (40.8 percent) people. In regard to gender, women today comprise 51.5 percent of the population and men make up 48.5 percent.

In comparison to the same period last year, natural population growth for January-March 2021 increased by 4.6 percent from 61,500 to 64,300 people. The number of births in the first quarter of the year amounted to 100,500 people resulting in 8.4 percent growth compared to the first quarter of 2020. Currently, the general rate of natural increase for the Kazakh population is 13.73 per 1,000 people.

On the other hand, the number of deaths in the reviewed time period came up to 36,100 people, which is 15.8 percent more than 31,200 people as of January-March 2020. The overall mortality rate constitutes 7.71 deaths per 1,000 people.

The Bureau of National Statistics also announced the start of a nationwide population census from September 1 to October 30, 2021.

The introduction of modern digital technologies and process automation will be the main innovation of this year’s national census. Kazakh citizens will be given the opportunity to fill out questionnaires either online or during offline surveys.

The census has also been expanded to include 67 questions and 20 clarifying sub-questions about migration, employment, marital status, fertility, disability and language proficiency.