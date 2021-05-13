Kazakhstan Celebrates Eid al-Fitr, End of Holy Month of Ramadan

NUR-SULTAN – As the Holy Month of Ramadan came to an end, Muslims around the world, and in Kazakhstan, celebrated Eid al-Fitr, also known as Oraza Ait, on Thursday, May 13.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Ramadan month, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.

“This sacred holiday, which embodies spiritual purification and renewal, is especially important for the entire Islamic world. Completing Ramadan’s month affirms such noble values of Islam as mercy and compassion, caring for loved ones, and helping those in need. Eid al-Fitr carries the light of faith in the heart of every person, turns people to good, inspires them to good deeds. Therefore, it contributes to strengthening the unity of our people and solidarity in society,” said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his congratulatory remarks.

In any other year before the pandemic, Ramadan was about family gatherings for iftar (evening meal breaking the fast), communal prayers at mosques, and festivities marking the end of the holy month.

But for the second year in a row, people had to contend with the coronavirus restrictions and not being able to meet in large groups for festivities and iftars.

The morning of May 13 began with outdoor prayers near mosques so long as people wore masks, avoided shaking hands and left the area immediately after the end of the prayer. In 2020, no communal prayers were allowed.

This year, citizens made Sadaqa Al-Fitr online, which is a charity donation meant to be paid by devout Muslims before the end of the holy month to help other Muslims who do not have enough to feed themselves and their family members. In normal circumstances, the donation is usually made through a mosque.

