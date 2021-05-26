Kazakhstan Approved to Begin Selling on Amazon

NUR-SULTAN – E-commerce giant Amazon has added Kazakhstan to its list of countries accepted to register for selling on Amazon on May 20, the Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry announced on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to announce that Kazakh businesses can now sell on Amazon. We are ready to work with Kazakhstan’s dynamic business community, including small and medium-sized sellers, and help them connect with customers around the world,” said Eric Broussard, Vice President for International Marketplaces and Retail at Amazon.

The inclusion of Kazakhstan on the list marks the end of the ministry’s negotiations with the world’s top e-commerce platform that currently offers goods from 188 countries around the world and has over 300 million active customer accounts worldwide.

This will allow Kazakh citizens to sell their products online as part of the ministry’s broader effort to support Kazakh producers and facilitate their entry into foreign markets.

“Negotiations and the work on adding Kazakhstan to the list of accepted countries lasted more than six months. Previously, our entrepreneurs had to register a legal entity and open a bank account only in accepted countries to gain access to trade on Amazon. Now, this will not be necessary, because Kazakh sellers can receive payments directly through Kazakh banks. This not only simplifies the process of trade on one of the world’s most popular e-commerce platforms but also opens up new opportunities for our businesses,” said Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov.

Sultanov said that the negotiations also enabled including other countries in Central Asia to the list, which, as he described, was meant to “help the enterprises, especially SMEs, to cooperate not only in production but also in the joint promotion of the region’s products in the future as a single Central Asian brand.”