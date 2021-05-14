Humanitarian Cargos From Kazakhstan Arrive to India

NUR-SULTAN – Two Kazakh aircrafts with emergency humanitarian assistance arrived on May 14 to India’s New Delhi, reported the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On May 7, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the government to dispatch medical masks, respirators, anti-plague suits, and portable artificial lung ventilation devices from Kazakh manufacturers in the healthcare sector to the country.

Indian External Affairs Ministry’s spokesperson Arindam Bagchi noted that this is a sign that the countries were “further deepening the strategic partnership,” and that India would “welcome the shipment of over 5.6 million masks and respirators that arrived from Kazakhstan,” Bagchi wrote on this Twitter.

Earlier, President Tokayev addressed a telegram to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express “deep solidarity with the Indian nation over the devastating COVID-19 surge in their country.”

India had 362,727 new COVID-19 cases on May 13 with the overall cases standing at 23.7 million, Reuters reports.

According to the press service, in 2020, India sent hydroxychloroquine tablets to help Kazakhstan fight the pandemic.

Kazakhstan will also provide humanitarian aid that consists of 10,000 tons of flour to Kyrgyzstan.