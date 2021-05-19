Gennady Golovkin Beats Out Legendary Muhammad Ali on Top Boxer’s List

NUR-SULTAN – The Boxrec website dedicated to holding records of professional and amateur boxers has compiled a list of the best boxers of all time. Pound for pound (regardless of weight category) American Floyd Mayweather Jr. is recognized as the best in the history of boxing. Second place belongs to Ezzard Charles. And in third – Manny Pacquiao. The top 10 also includes Archie Moore, Ray Robinson, Joe Calzaghe, Juan Manuel Marquez, Bernard Hopkins, Andre Ward and Wladimir Klitschko.

Kazakh champion Gennady Golovkin is currently ranked 13. He overtook such legendary fighters as Muhammad Ali, Oscar de la Hoya and Roy Jones Jr. Golovkin is 39, and is the world middleweight champion in the IBF and IBO. An incredible feat on its own.