First President Nazarbayev Pays Visit to Turkistan

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the opening ceremony of the memorial to the Kazakh Khanate (15th-19th century) as part of his visit to Turkistan on May 11, reported the press service of the First President’s office.

The monument is laid in memory of the founders of the Kazakh Khanate.

“We have built up the major city of Turkistan during the years of independence. The city has never observed such an urban revival in its centuries-old history. Now it is a completely new, unique, and oriental city,” Nazarbayev said at a briefing after the visit to the new music and drama theater.

The city’s architecture is based on ancient Turkic and modern architecture.

Nazarbayev noted the important role of investment and tourism projects in the region and projects on housing and social infrastructure.

“This creates new jobs and new opportunities for young people. A university of tourism has been built here and today a new theater has been opened. These are truly important events for people,” he added.

Also, Nazarbayev visited the newly opened Keruen-Saray, the largest multifunctional tourist center, the Farab Library, the regional scientific library and the Yassy botanical garden, where he was briefed on the development of a botanical garden and the Kultobe archaeological park.

This year, the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States named Turkistan the spiritual capital of the Turkic world. Turkistan hosted the informal summit of the Turkic Council on March 31.