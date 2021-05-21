l  r

First Modular Housing Building is Unveiled in Kazakh Capital

By Zhanna Shayakhmetova in Nur-Sultan on 21 May 2021

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has committed to increasing the availability of modular housing in the country during his visit to the first modular residential complex in Nur-Sultan, the Prime Minister’s office reported on May 20.

Askar Mamin inspected the 7Ya housing building and was informed about the plans for the further expansion of modular housing construction in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent. Photo credit: PrimeMinister.kz.

A 16-storey residential building with an area of ​​9,000 square meters was built in six months. The construction time was shortened by three months in the future.

Housing has the ready-made repairs and built-in high-quality furniture manufactured at the Shymkent and Pavlodar plants. The apartments are equipped with electronic locks with a fingerprint door opening function, built-in security system, IP intercom and other smart options.

Modular blocks can be used in the construction of residential facilities, social infrastructure facilities, including educational institutions, trade pavilions, offices and other buildings. It does not depend on climatic conditions as up to 90 percent of work takes place at the plant.

“It is necessary to launch house-building factories and scale up the construction of modular housing nationwide.  This will expand the construction capacities and provide people with affordable housing,” said Mamin. 

The modular housing construction is currently implemented in the capital, Almaty and Shymkent.  

The ModeX construction plant which produces modular blocks was opened in the capital in December 2020. The plant introduced innovative technologies used in the U.S., Singapore and Germany, to reduce the construction time, improve its quality and reduce the cost of housing. The design capacity of the plant is 200,000 square meters of housing per year. 

According to the expert, automation of technological processes and a decrease of dirty and noisy work in urban environments are the main advantages of modular construction. 

Overall, 100,000 square meters in Nur-Sultan are planned by the end of 2021.

More than 700,000 square meters of housing were commissioned for the first four months of 2021 in the capital. Approximately 30,000 apartments will be additionally commissioned by the end of this year.

