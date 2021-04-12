Turkistan Opens Keruen-Saray – Central Asia’s Largest Tourist Complex 

NUR-SULTAN — The opening ceremony of the Keruen-Saray, the largest multifunctional tourist complex and unique in Central Asia, took place on April 10 in Turkistan, reports primeminister.kz.

The complex includes a street of merchants and artisans from the Silk Road era, a flying theater, an amphitheater for the equestrian show, an oriental bazaar, shopping malls and boutiques, hotels and restaurants, a spa and fitness center, a cinema and a family entertainment center.

The facility is located on an area of 20.5 hectares in the buffer zone of the Hazret-Sultan cultural reserve in front of the mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi. The investment project was implemented by Turkistan Tourism City, the construction of the complex began in December 2019.

With the creation of the complex, over 4,000 permanent jobs have been created.

All structures are connected by a water channel which hosts the theatrical show on the water “Parade of boats”.

Keruen-Saray is unique in Central Asia and is intended to become the main center of attraction for tourists and attracting investments to the region after the mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi.

“Turkestan has changed beyond recognition. It can rightfully be called the spiritual heritage of our people. I am very glad that in the holy month of Ramadan, Kazakh citizens were pleased with the opening of such a large-scale center. We are glad that our city is flourishing, developing and keeping pace with the times. All this beauty cheers us up,” said Salima Zhakypbaeva, Turkestan city resident.

Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Akim (governor) of Turkistan region Umirzak Shukeyev, Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova, as well as a representative of the investor company Kuanyshbek Kudaibergen participated at the opening ceremony of Keruen-Saray.

Mamin visited the Kazakh Musical Drama Theater of Turkistan. The total area of the building is over 11,000 square meters. This is a modern complex with the latest equipment and all the premises necessary to conduct theatrical activity. The auditorium has a capacity of 510 people.

The head of the government got acquainted with the Regional Scientific and Universal Library. It is a unique hub for information and creativity. Three floors of the building are divided into zones with reading rooms, co-working centers, photo, video and audio recording studios, calligraphy, pottery, workshops for creating 3D models, as well as a cinema and concert hall, coffee shop, book souvenir shops and handicrafts.

The research center of the library includes a book depository, a department for storing rare books and manuscripts, a workshop for the digitization of documents, books and conservation as well as a unique workshop with antioxidant equipment.

As part of the working trip, the Prime Minister also inspected the implementation of other investment projects in Turkistan.