The 77th Session of the UN ESCAP is Underway

NUR-SULTAN – On April 26, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific has launched its annual 77th session in Bangkok in a virtual format, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi was elected Chairman of the session.

The theme of this year’s session is “Building back better from crises through regional cooperation in Asia and the Pacific,” as it centers on the questions of the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic in countries of Asia and the Pacific and sets out a policy agenda for the future.

Tileuberdi welcomed the participants by giving an overview of the existing challenges found within the region and sharing Kazakhstan’s proposed solutions for them.

According to the UN ESCAP, the members of the commission will discuss and decide on issues related to inclusive and sustainable economic and social development in the region and make recommendations to its subsidiary bodies during the meetings. The recommendations will include regional perspectives, initiatives and subregional cooperation for joint actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the participants of the sessions were representatives of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Pakistan and Thailand, as well as leaders of international organizations.

The ESCAP has 53 state members and 9 associate members. First established in 1947 to foster regional cooperation, the Commission remains the largest of the UN regional commissions in terms of geographical coverage and population.

The 77th session of the UN ESCAP will last until April 29.