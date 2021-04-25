Rare Siberian Goat Caught on Camera Trap in Almaty Region (Video)

ALMATY – A rare Siberian mountain goat was caught by a camera trap in the Zhongar-Alatau National Park of the Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

“I present to you a video from a camera trap where you can see how a Siberian mountain goat looks at the camera with conscious eyes and a deep gaze as if talking about the importance of a caring relationship between humans and nature,” shared Samal Ibrayeva, the press secretary of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Last year, the national park recorded 1,596 goats of this breed on its territory.

One of the peculiarities of the Siberian goat is that the length of its horns reaches 140 cm in males and 40 cm in females.

According to Ibrayeva, the habitat and seasonal phenomena of the Siberian mountain goat are regularly observed by the staff of the national park as part of their daily task of taking care of the animal.