Priority Areas of Specialization For Bolashak Scholarship Program Announced

NUR-SULTAN – The list of priority specializations were named for this academic year as part of the Bolashak International Scholarship Program, reports the Central Communications Service. The list comprises 80 academic fields of study and 137 internship specializations.

The academic fields of study are divided into seven main sections, such as innovation and new technologies, industrial engineering, natural sciences, social sciences, education, medicine and creative industry. According to the Bolashak program, the list was developed on the basis of requests from governmental agencies and organizations, as well as taking into account the trends and forecasts of Kazakhstan’s labor market.

“Among the seven sections, I would like to specifically highlight the innovation and new technologies section. This section unites all areas of innovative specializations that will contribute to the creation of new industries in the economy and to significant progress in existing industries,” Vice Minister of Education and Science Miras Daulenov said on the April 22 briefing.

More specific innovative areas that were highlighted by the program include virology, robotics and creative economy specializations. Due to the latest circumstances, programs in biotechnology, biology and vaccinology are also prioritized this year.

Applications for the Bolashak program will open on May 4. This year, there are 1,055 scholarships available, out of which 555 scholarships are distributed for master’s, residency and doctoral studies.

Some 500 scholarships are being awarded under the new category of Scientists fellowship, which was created under the instructions of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to provide internship opportunities at the leading global scientific centers.

The Bolashak program was established by Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev in 1993. Since then, more than 11,000 professionals have completed the program.