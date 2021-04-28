President Tokayev Meets with Members of National Council of Public Trust to Promote Social Harmony Measures

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with and discussed a number of pressing issues with members of the National Council of Public Trust on April 27, according to a statement by Akorda press service.

During the meeting with the head of state, political scientist Marat Shibutov shared his vision for the country’s territorial development. Shibutov made a number of proposals to revitalize the work of information, analytic centers and public councils within the country. The subject of discussion was also the joint work of the state and society to strengthen interethnic and social harmony.

Writer Dauren Kuat informed the President about the main directions of the activities of the newspaper “Kazakh Adebieti” that he heads and about the development of mass media in Kazakhstan. He voiced a number of ideas regarding support for literature written in the state language and publishing, as well as the development of children’s literature. In addition, the importance of strengthening ties between Kazakh historians and their foreign colleagues was noted.

Following the meeting Erlan Karin, an Advisor to the President, wrote in his Telegram channel that since the creation of the National Council of Public Trust, 28 members of the NCPC have already attended a reception with the Head of State, including well-known human rights defenders, public figures, experts, journalists and civil activists from regions.