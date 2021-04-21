Kazakhstan Cuts Flights to Turkey Amid Surge in Coronavirus Cases

NUR-SULTAN – Starting April 26, Kazakhstan will cut air travel with Turkey due to the surge in coronavirus cases in Turkey, announced the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development. The decision was made by the nation’s interdepartmental commission.

The number of flights will be cut from 20 to 9 per week. The flights will be resumed as the epidemiological situation in Turkey improves.

Turkey has reported around 60,000 cases daily. Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a two-week curfew from April 14 with a weekday curfew from 7 pm until 5 am and a weekend curfew from Fridays at 7 pm until Monday mornings at 5 am.

Kazakhstan’s Tourism Committee urged the citizens to limit their travels to the country.

“We ask the citizens of Kazakhstan to abstain from travelling to this country until the situation stabilizes. If travelling, observe epidemiological safety measures as much as possible, try not to leave the area around the hotel and avoid crowded places,” said the committee.