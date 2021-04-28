Kazakh Prime Minister Pays Working Visit to Mangistau Region

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin visited the Mangistau region on April 27 where he was briefed on the progress of the region’s investment project implementation in the agri-industrial sector, transport, tourism and the vaccination campaign, the Prime Minister’s press service reported.

The Prime Minister visited the recently launched Aktau Agro poultry enterprise with a total investment of 5.7 billion tenge (US$13 million) in the Tupkaragan district. The farm includes an incubator shop, a production facility with a slaughterhouse capacity of 5,000 tons of chicken per year. The first batch of products is planned to be delivered to the local market at the end of June. The farm created more than 90 jobs.

At the moment, the incubation process is underway at the facility. The first brood of broiler chickens is expected by April 30.

The working trip also included the visit to the Aktau Green House greenhouse facility, which is being built in the Munaili district. At the first stage, the investments account for 26 billion tenge (US$60 million). By December more than 180 jobs will be created. The production capacity will reach up to 8,000 tons of vegetables per year. At the second stage, the production capacity will reach 13,000 tons of products by the end of 2022.

Mamin visited the construction sites of a theme park, a golf club, apartments and hotels under the Fairmont, Hilton and Aqualina Resort brands accommodating more than 600 rooms.

The head of the government inspected the reconstruction site of the highway from the international airport to the resort areas, the Zhetybai – Kuryk highway and other construction projects.

As part of his working trip, the Prime Minister was also informed about the vaccination efforts. Overall, 32 vaccination centers operate in the region. Six mobile vaccination teams operate in the places of mass gathering of people. Currently, up to 150 people are vaccinated a day, reported the regional press service.

The Mangystau region is located in south-west of Kazakhstan. The administrative center is Aktau.