Kazakh Prime Minister Explains Implementation of Vaccination Schedule 

NUR-SULTAN — Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin discussed the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country and instructed officials to ensure implementation of the vaccination schedule at an April 12 government meeting, according to primeminister.kz.

“The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set a clear task to stabilize the sanitary and epidemiological situation and increase the number of vaccinated people,” said Mamin.

The Ministry of Healthcare and the akimats (local administration) were instructed to ensure the availability of vaccines using public places, including shopping centers.

“It is necessary to strictly adhere to the vaccination schedule. According to the plan, we must provide vaccinations for 2 million people in April, as well as in May and June,” said Mamin.

The ministries of healthcare, information and social development, together with the akimats, were instructed to continue advocacy work on the importance of mandatory vaccination.

“Society should understand that only compliance with sanitary standards and vaccination will stop the spread of the pandemic,” emphasized Mamin.

More than 22,500 people have received a vaccine against coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan.

“These are medical workers, teachers, employees of law enforcement agencies, diplomatic services and persons with chronic diseases. No complications after the vaccine have been registered, ” said Timur Muratov, head of the Nur-Sultan’s healthcare department.

“Currently, an important stage in the fight against coronavirus infection is the vaccination of the population. I would like to note that the vaccination is a powerful preventive measure and the benefits of its use significantly outweigh the possible risks of the disease,” said Muratov.

To develop collective immunity, Kazakhstan plans to vaccinate over 600,000 people or at least 60 percent of the capital’s population, he added.