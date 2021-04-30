Kazakh President Congratulates Nation on People’s Unity Day

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the nation on the People’s Unity Day, which is celebrated nationwide on May 1.

Tokayev explained that the holiday was initiated by Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev, and that this holiday represents the values ​​of friendship and solidarity, mutual respect and trust.

“Over the years of independence, the basic principle of ‘unity in diversity’ has turned the cultures and traditions of Kazakhstan into our invaluable heritage. Solidarity, unity, and patriotism lie at the heart of our national identity,” said the President.

“People will overcome all difficulties and achieve their goals thanks to stability and harmony in society, mutual support and creativity,” added Tokayev.

Kazakhstan’s First President Nazarbayev also congratulated people with Unity Day, which symbolizes peace, harmony and patriotism in the society.

“The achievements of our country over 30 years of independence are the result of the solidarity of all Kazakh people,” Nazarbayev said in his congratulatory remarks. “Our task is to continue to preserve the unity of the people of the country. This is our strength and confidence in the future.”

The People’s Unity Day was established on October 18, 1995.

The Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, which celebrates its 26th anniversary this year, plays an important role in the formation of a unique model of social unity for the nation that comprises more than 130 diverse ethnic groups.

This year’s session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan took place April 28 and was dedicated to the 30 years of unity, peace, and harmony.